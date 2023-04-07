Aransas Bay, Rockport, Texas, USA

Our February trip to Rockport intended to photograph endangered Whooping Cranes from a boat, but the tour had to be cancelled due to incoming inclement weather. However, as we saw the storm coming in during our early morning breakfast at the hotel, we knew it had the potential for some great weather shots.

Despite the heavy winds, cold, lightning, and the start of the rain, I got some shots as the storm moved in, and the clouds became quite an ominous presence. Heavy rain soon followed, requiring a retreat back into the warm confines of the hotel.

