Zabriskie Point, Death Valley National Park, California, USA

Zabriskie Point, like so many viewpoints in the national parks, exists because the views from it are stunning. The fact that you only have to walk a few hundred feet from your car up a small hill doesn’t detract from the sense of raw nature laid out before you. From the colorful badlands to Golden Canyon and Manley Beacon in front of you to the salt flats and Panamint Mountains in the distance, it almost shouts grand view. However, the more you look at the varied geology before you, the more you realize the potential for both intimate and abstract landscapes. So I recommend that you bring a short to medium telephoto lens with you.

Manley Beacon is probably the most recognized geologic formation at Zabriskie Point. The first time I visited I framed it from the area below the viewing platform. I noticed a few intrepid souls climb a nearby hill to get a unique angle, so I tried that on my next visit but decided I preferred the more conventional view. The third time I visited here for sunrise, the sky lit up with wonderful magenta pink tones and wispy clouds.

Zabriskie Point is only five miles from Furnace Creek, so it’s a great sunrise location. While you won’t be alone, there is plenty of room along the ridge line to shoot from and plenty of original compositions to be found. Furnace Creek has a campground and lodge, restaurant and general store and 4X4 rental for trips to the Racetrack and Eureka Dunes.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

