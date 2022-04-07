Upper Moor, Peak District, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Autumn is a favourite season of mine as the colours of the woodland come alive.

This image was captured at dawn during a local woodland walk. The forecast predicted fog the night before so next morning I ventured out.

Upon arrival it was still fairly dark with thick fog. A pathway lined on both sides with trees and a dry-stone wall along one side running the length of this section of woodland. There was fallen autumn leaves scattered along the pathway in their varying vibrant colours.

I scouted for around 3 hours at this location for a suitable composition of which there were plenty. I had previously visited this location at other times of the year, mainly in winter but this was my first autumn visit.

One of the things I have benefited from in woodland photography is to leave behind the wide angle lens. I find a focal length of 50-70mm is a good start point that will naturally encourage you to examine parts of what is a chaotic environment and leave out unwanted clutter. Tripods are always a good idea in lowlight but the modern day cameras with high ISO capabilities now allow images to be taken handheld at longer focal lengths in access of 100mm.

This particular composition was captured at 108mm. As dawn broke and the light got brighter the fog started to thin and details of what were partial silhouettes were now revealing themselves with more texture and detail. The gnarly trees and drystone wall to mention a couple of key objects within the scene. I was also fortunate to have sunlight that morning breaking through the trees on the right illuminating the few leaves that remained on the trees and those lying on the forest floor. I think this composition works well as a leading line towards the foggy void at the end of the pathway creating a sense of mystery of what lies beyond

