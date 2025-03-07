Slanghoek Amphitheatre, Rawsonville, Western Cape, South Africa

This photo of the Slanghoek Amphitheatre was taken from the Kraalskloof Campsite at the end of March, 2023. A storm was rolling in from the other side of the mountains behind me, with strong winds and heavy rain forecast to start that evening. Looking up at the sky after setting up camp, this fantastic medley of clouds greeted me. The setting sun was still lighting up some of the higher cloud formations, while others had taken on the ominous dark of rain clouds. I quickly set up my tripod and framed this photograph, which remains one of my favourites to this day.

Later that evening, howling winds and driving rain would destroy two of our tents and damage several others, including my own. The wind was driving the rain horizontally and straight through my rain-jacket. Luckily, there are some buildings at the camp site where a few of the group could spend the night out of the rain. By midnight, the rain had subsided, and the wind was manageable. After emptying my tent of the small pond that had formed inside, I ended up sleeping the night while only getting slightly damp. Definitely worth it considering the image I managed to capture.