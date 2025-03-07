Kirkjufell Reflection, Snaefellsnes, Iceland

I visited Iceland with some friends in May 2017. For the first part of our trip we stayed near Gullfoss and one landmark on the agenda was to photograph Kirkjufell before we moved further south. As one of Iceland's most iconic locations, we have all seen many photos of this pointy mountain, often with a waterfall in the foreground. That didn't stop me from wanting to see it for myself.

During most of my trip, sunrise was at about 3:00AM and sunset at 11:00PM. On most days, I got up in the afternoon, allowing time to explore and scout for sunset, shoot in the twilight, and then shoot sunrise before heading back to my lodging for breakfast and some sleep. Kirkjufell was about a three-hour drive from where I was staying, and I spent the day driving around the Snæfellsness peninsula with clear blue skies.

Sunset was fast approaching when I arrived and I ran to the top of the falls and started working my way downhill trying different compositions. The light in the sky just kept getting better, and sunsets at this latitude seemed to go on forever. Once I reached the bottom of the falls, I looked around for a good place to capture some reflections and made my way over to a small pond that was mirror smooth. I placed Kirkjufell Mountain to the right of the frame and used a small rock to help anchor the foreground. From there, I composed a composition to let the colors in the sky and water fill the frame.