Haystack Rock Reflections, Oregon, USA

I recently relocated from Massachusetts to Oregon (USA), and on a clear day in January 2025 (which is unusual for this part of the world, where winters are mostly grey and rainy), I decided to drive to the small town of Cannon Beach on the Oregon Pacific coast and see Haystack Rock, a sea stack.

This rock is right next to the beach and accessible by foot at low tide. On top of that, I discovered that even during winter, Cannon Beach is still a popular spot (it's a beautiful place I have to admit).

Thus, the location's popularity combined with some challenges to taking this shot: I had to be patient and wait for the perfect time – good weather conditions with no one walking in front of my camera.

What do you think?