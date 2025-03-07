Close Menu
    Search
    Subscribe today
    Login

    De Dorre Ilp, Purmerland, The Netherlands
    By Simone Opdam

    When living in The Netherlands, probably like all photographers, I had a few places close to home where I used to go when I had not got that much time to spend. One of those places was 'De Dorre Ilp' near Purmerland. It is a single track road next to a broad ditch in the middle of some peat meadows. A good spot for sunrise, but it works equally well on a cloudy Winter day. The sky mirrored in the smooth-looking water.

    Get a VIP Membership

    Benefits of VIP Membership
    • Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
    • Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
    • Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
    • Download 2 eBooks worth £19.45
    • Create your Personal Portfolio Page
    • Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
    • We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
    • Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
    • High priority on picture submission
    • Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours
    Subscribe Today
    click here for a portfolio page sample

    Related Posts

    Leave A Reply

    s2Member®

    special offer

    25% off

    1 YEAR SUBSCRIPTION

    ‘GOLD MEMBERSHIP’

    use coupon code

    GOLD25

    Claim offer
    s2Member®