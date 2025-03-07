De Dorre Ilp, Purmerland, The Netherlands

When living in The Netherlands, probably like all photographers, I had a few places close to home where I used to go when I had not got that much time to spend. One of those places was 'De Dorre Ilp' near Purmerland. It is a single track road next to a broad ditch in the middle of some peat meadows. A good spot for sunrise, but it works equally well on a cloudy Winter day. The sky mirrored in the smooth-looking water.

Get a VIP Membership Benefits of VIP Membership Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues

Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues

Download ALL back issues (both magazines)

Download 2 eBooks worth £19.45

Create your Personal Portfolio Page

Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page

We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers

Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram

High priority on picture submission

Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours