De Dorre Ilp, Purmerland, The Netherlands

When living in The Netherlands, probably like all photographers, I had a few places close to home where I used to go when I had not got that much time to spend. One of those places was 'De Dorre Ilp' near Purmerland. It is a single track road next to a broad ditch in the middle of some peat meadows. A good spot for sunrise, but it works equally well on a cloudy Winter day. The sky mirrored in the smooth-looking water.
