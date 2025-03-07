Arbatax Rocks Reflection, NU, Sardinia, Italy

I was in the early morning on the seaside of Arbatax, at the so-called Red Rocks, where a disco on the sea is managed during the summer. At 6 o'clock, I was the only one with a tripod and a camera; the rest were young people going to bed after a long night at the disco on the sea.

My idea was to take a picture of the sun coming out from the sea, and I managed to do so, but something did not convince me. It was all so seen many times, the same view, the same color, I don't know.

Then I decided to move to the other side of the rocks, renouncing to shoot the sun directly and choosing to shoot the effect of the morning sun on the rocks. I was lucky to find a small pond of water on the rocks, which allowed me to add a nice reflection in the photo.