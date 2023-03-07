Sunflower Field, Warwick, Queensland, Australia

Picture Story

I have always been fascinated by sunflowers; they are so large, vibrant, and happy. I remember chasing sunflowers on holiday in Provence, France. Alas, I was a bit early for the fields of yellow and found only a few here and there. On the other hand, I was very fortunate to find beautiful lavender fields hidden away on dirt lanes and farms far from where the tourists usually hunt for the purple fields.

One day I heard there were some fields not all that far from where I live in the Brisbane area of Queensland, Australia. So even though the weather wasn't good with storms around and very cloudy days, I decided to drive out to where these fields were in hopes of seeing just a few.

Imagine my surprise when I discovered a few fields with many of the flowers still in fine form. Because it wasn't a very good day, weather-wise, and it was in the middle of the week, there were very few people around. I stopped in a local cafe and enquired about the fields and their locations, and off I went. It sprinkled on and off and was quite overcast, so I decided to stop in a cafe for lunch and coffee.

Lo and behold, when I came out, the wind had kicked up, and the skies were not dreary anymore but actually quite stunning, making the images more interesting. Suddenly, the sky became as important to capture as the beautiful yellow flowers.

Another lucky day!

