Carnic Alps, East Tyrol, Austria

This is an image from a day hike in the Carnic Alps in East Tyrol, Austria on a bright day in September last year. It shows the view from Silianer Huette, a mountain hut which is one of the bases along the Peace Trail, an Alpine hiking trail following former military trails of World War I southern front. My wife and I took a rest after a rather strenous climb. Looking west, we experienced an impressive panoramic view, completed by interesting cloud formations.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now