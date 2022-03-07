Uvongo, KZN, South Africa

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

I am writing this whilst the war in Ukraine is raging on. I feel helpless watching the fear and desperation of the woman and children. the senseless destruction of a beautiful country, its history, and the insanity of war.

It takes me back to this seascape image I took last year in South Africa. A moment of peace, whilst I sat watching the ebb and flow of the waves.

There’s a satisfying feeling of watching a wave break as the water rushes up to greet us at our feet, and there’s a slight disappointment when the water leaves us and rushes back out. But as we all know, it will return again soon.

The ocean truly is the great metaphor for life, its ebbs and its flows and the occasional rogue wave. Some days are filled with sun and others with rain. Some dips are soothing while others fill our lungs up with water. We can feel completely calm one moment and get completely knocked down the next.

One of the more counter-intuitive things for me is to leave the comfort of the home in pursuit of a dramatic scene in bad weather. The overcast weather conditions diffused the sun and the sea turned to a deep green grey colour.

Catching the waves at exactly the right time is challenging and I experimented with many different exposure times. The longer exposure of 30sec with a 10 stop ND filter provided the opportunity to calm the waves and highlight the motion of the sea.

I wish everyone a moment of peace and calmness!

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

