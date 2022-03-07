Raynardton, Yarmouth County, Nova Scotia, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

The weather forecast for the next day was showing promise of some nice fog in low lying areas. I had already set my sights on a location for an image in the nearby area. A small apple orchard up on a hill facing east. The idea was to get a silhouette of the trees with the fog streaming through the branches as the sun backlit the entire scene.

As I drove by the lakeside I noticed this island in the heavy fog and made a mental note of it as a possible plan B should things go sideways. I arrived at my first location only to find the hillside was above the low lying fog and my pre-visualized image was a no go for this morning. Quickly, I headed back down the road, it was a race against time. I had to get there, compose my image and hope the fog didn't lift or dissipate too quickly. I wandered around the lakeshore for a few minutes trying to get a composition that had the least distracting elements as there were lots of brambles, short trees and bushes between the lake and the shoreline making for a busy foreground.

I had to get closer and that involved getting my feet wet but finally I found the best spot with the least hazardous wet slippery rocks I could probably stumble over. I set up my tripod and anxiously waited for just the right amount of fog to lift and reveal this small island and the four ducks that were sunning themselves on the rocks on the right side. The slight hint of fall colours just starting to appear on the leaves of the young, thin birch trees are being backlit by the shrouded rising sunlight. It was cold and damp but worth the wet feet.

