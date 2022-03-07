Playa Blanca, Lanzarote, Canary Islands, Spain

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This image was taken in the late afternoon after a stroll along the main promenade in Playa Blanca in the south of Lanzarote. I had noticed that sometimes during the day, especially in the afternoon, the haze had evaporated and you could obtain a pretty decent view of the island in the distance which is another of the Canary Islands called, Fuerteventura.

I climbed down from the promenade onto the rocks below which was precarious as they were very slippy and ventured out as far as I dared to set up the camera and tripod low down to ensure the rocks were in the foreground. The light at the time was very harsh and I wanted to create an ethereal look with the water so used my LEE 6 stop filter to get the effect and look I wanted. It took a few exposures to get the look I wanted but was worth it.

