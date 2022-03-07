Brinje, Licka Senjska County, Croatia

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This is the little town of Brinje in Lika, Croatia. Just piercing above the mist is the old castle that once dominated the town as well as the Catholic and Orthodox church. I had this picture in mind for quite a while and on a late September morning, I was lucky to have great layers of fog and a beautiful sky to coincide. The area is much overlooked as millions of tourists pass bye the town on their way to the coast. But Brinje and the surrounding area offer great opportunities for both photography and discovering a well hidden gem in the green heart of Croatia.

