Palm Trees, Cape York, Queensland, Australia

Picture Story

The very northern point of Queensland, Australia is known as the Cape York Peninsula.

I was on a cruise around Australia and we stopped at this point so we could hike to the point which is the most northern point. We got to the beach via zodiacs and then started a big climb over high hills dodging rocks, crevices, and the like. What was really interesting was how the water seemed to turn to a shimmering gold/brown because of the colours of the sky. The tide was going out so there were puddles of water in the sand. You can hardly delineate the differences due to the water seeming to be the same colour as the sand. Definitely a remote part of Australia!

As we returned to the ship, it was late afternoon and we were losing light creating even more angst hiking. At one point I stopped to take in this amazing view of the beach inlet area framed by palm trees.

Cape York Peninsula is a large peninsula located in Far North Queensland, Australia. It is the largest unspoiled wilderness in northern Australia. The land is mostly flat and about half of the area is used for grazing cattle. The relatively undisturbed eucalyptus-wooded savannahs, tropical rainforests and other types of habitat are now recognised and preserved for their global environmental significance. Although much of the peninsula remains pristine, with a diverse repertoire of endemic flora and fauna, some of its wildlife may be threatened by industry and overgrazing as well as introduced species and weeds.

The northernmost point of the peninsula is Cape York (10.6886°S 142.5317°E).

The land has been occupied by a number of Aboriginal Australian peoples for tens of thousands of years.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now