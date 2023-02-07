Low Tide, Barriga Beach, Algarve, Portugal

Picture Story

This photo was taken while walking along one of my favourite trails of the Rota Vicentina. This is a large network of walking and cycling routes that spans the Parque Natural do Sudoeste Alentejano e Costa Vicentina, a Natural Park located on the southwest coast of Portugal.

This is route 24, a circular path that starts in the town of Vila do Bispo and then crosses the coastal hills and steep valleys, before reaching the coast at Barriga beach. These beaches are incredible, especially on winter mornings like these, when there is hardly anybody around.

I took the opportunity to rest for a little while and then walked around a bit looking for interesting subjects. The tide was low, revealing the normally submerged rocks and tidal pools. As the sun was rising in the east, the mist coming in from the sea was captured against the hills, adding layers of mystery to this almost primaeval landscape. I framed the scene with my wide-angle lens and made a few shots.

The contrast range was relatively high, ranging from the bright sand to the dark cliffs. I exposed it carefully in Raw format, preserving the important highlights. Even though the light was not mellow, I think the mist adds a feel of softness to the overall scene, perfectly preserving my memory of this beautiful winter beach. After spending some time here, I then continued my walk along this wonderful trail on the southwest coast of Portugal. I think that one of the best ways to experience the true character of this preserved region is on foot, or on a bike, and thankfully there are plenty of options to do so.

