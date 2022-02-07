Veddemarka Woodland, Langevaag, More og Romsdal, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

This image was capture in my local woodland about 5 minutes from my home. I've never been so hooked on Winter and snow images, but this Winter I decided to give it a try.

I've always been attracted to light and shadows, but I've always been struggling to find compositions in the Winter season.

My local area have a lot of woodland and Forest, even mountains too, but due to health issues the mountains are out of reach as for now. My love for woodland photography have given me the much needed space and time to get away from the daily struggle, both socially and work related. And the much needed recharging works great when I'm out and about with my camera.

This image was captured on a cold Sunday afternoon in November 2021, just after we got the first snow. The intention was to capture it with some falling snow to fade out the background, almost like fog. Sadly it stopped snowing so I ended up with a bit more details in the background than first planned. by composing with the light as my main object I decided to build the composition around that brighter area between the trees. This gave me a very nice focal point, and a natural connection to the pathway that lead into the image. I still had to deal with the details in the background, but by carefully separating the trees I manage to hide a lot of those more detailed areas in the back. Then I just had to wait for the light, the clouds made some noticeable changes in the ambient light so I just had to be patient, I really liked the composition even without the planned snowfall. The ambient light gave me some very nice contrasts and transitions towards the back of the image, something I think worked well.

Personally I feel that fallen tree add to the title of the image, it's a part of the area and the shadows works nice on those branches.

I've done some dodging and burning to bring out the depth in the image, some small adjustments have been done to the colour tone mainly on the blue.

I've called the image "Changing"

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now