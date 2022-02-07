Veddemarka, Langevaag, More og Romsdal, Norway

After a few weeks with really wet and unpleasant weather the snow are back again. I’m no big lover of snow, neither winter, but the amount of rain we have had the last few weeks put my woodland photography on stand by. Didn’t dare risk my camera and lenses get drenched in so much water. Did manage a few trips out and about, but the rain kept coming back, almost like it was waiting for me to get out and about.

I stumbled up on this location an early morning, no one have been out so the snow was untouched. With some light snow in the air the conditions was very perfect for a faded out background, like you get with fog. The ambient light just kept on getting better and better, and with the faded background everything was lined up for an image with some beautiful transition between the light and the shadows. even the texture in the snow added to the composition.

This final image matches pretty close the emotional feeling I had while working on the composition.

