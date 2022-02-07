Patterson Farm, Yardley, Bucks County, PA, USA

Patterson Farm is known locally as the “Gateway to Lower Makefield Township” in Bucks County, Pa. The farm was built in the 1730’s and has been reserved as open space by an organization dedicated to its preservation. Sunsets in the winter at this location can be quite dramatic as the position of the setting sun is just off to the right of the farm.

On a freezing cold Sunday afternoon the weather seemed to be shaping up for excellent sunset conditions. I made a spur of the moment decision to grab my gear and hurriedly complete the 40-minute drive to the farm. Access to this location requires you park in a local neighborhood and cross a busy road to enter the cornfield.

As the sun set the low-level clouds began lighting up with beautiful color. I captured some great shots of this wonderful display hovering over the picturesque farm buildings. However, I realized that the cloud cover stopped just above the horizon. I was moments away from the sun bursting through the gap in the clouds. This was an opportunity to capture something more than the typical sunset photo. It took less than a minute for the sun to traverse the gap above the horizon. I waited for the perfect moment to press the shutter to capture that split-second dramatic moment when the sun burst through the clouds lighting the field with a warm glow.

