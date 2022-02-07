Moss And Waterfall, Cascade Mountains, Oregon, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

A stream flowing through the Cascade Mountains of Western Oregon. The moss, dense forest canopy and glacier blue water typical of the temperate rainforest provide many opportunities for landscape photography. While there are many well established trails throughout the region, there are countless scenes like this one waiting for those who are willing to take the time to get off of the beaten path and explore the vast expanses of wilderness. Tilt shift lenses offer a unparalleled depth of field without the need for focus stacking and with help of neutral density filters and polarizers, many images require little post-processing.

