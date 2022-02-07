Fetsund Delta, Viken, Norway

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

In January we experience some of the lowest temperatures of the year. The light is less. The sun much lower on the horizon. These things combined can create long, colorful sunsets.

The photo was captured at Fetsund's delta in Viken, Norway, above the frozen water of the river, few winters ago. We had -18 C these days. It was sunset, almost clear sky. As the sunrays were hitting the icy water the icecles were vaporizing. A monumental view. That day I had taken the camera gear, the tripod, a thermos filled with coffee and headed to Fetsund. I knew it would be cold and by standing by the river it would have been absolutely humid. It was actually penetratingly cold, despite the absolutely freezing temperatures. I was walking along the cost looking for compositions. After a couple of hours of shooting I decided to take few brave steps and walk on the icy lake. That, together with the telephoto end of the lens allowed me to get a tighter composition of those frozen poles. Once they were used by the ships that were transporting timber from Fetsund to other parts of Europe. Today they are reminders of an older era.

This year I had the chance to re-edit an older shot. Sunset colors slightly enhanced with a warming filter. This is a tribute to a spectacle that may become less common in the upcoming years. A contrast of ice and heat, merged together.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now