Point Reyes Lighthouse, California, USA

I love lighthouses and live in the Bay Area, so I decided to check out the Point Reyes lighthouse. Although I've lived in the Bay Area most of my life and have spent substantial time at Point Reyes, I had somehow managed not to see it yet in my life.

On this particular day, when I arrived, it was completely overcast. But I had faith that the fog and clouds would lift, and I waited at the observation deck above the lighthouse until I was rewarded:

Just before sunset, the wind whipped up and whipped away the fog just as I had hoped. Revealed before me was a majestic scene of the lighthouse, encircled by the remnants of the fog, standing proudly against an unbelievable sunset. It was so beautiful I could have cried, and I stayed until the last light had disappeared.

I've always loved landscape photography, but this experience truly cemented it as my favorite genre. There's something poetic about faith being rewarded in just the right way, and it makes me want to seek out more of these experiences and share them with others.