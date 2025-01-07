Gardur Lighthouse, Iceland

This old, redundant lighthouse is in the coastal town of Gardur. It was late afternoon in autumn with nearly a totally overcast sky. I chose to shoot a long exposure. Firstly, to accentuate the remaining speckled sunlight on the lighthouse, plus secondly, to soften the surrounding areas. I shot different exposure times, with just over 1 minute being my favourite result. Compositionally, I placed the lighthouse centrally in the frame as I preferred this over other compositions I trialled that day. In processing, I cropped the image to 16:9.
The image seen here is a single exposure and is processed in Lr.
The lighthouse is a short walk from the car park and easily accessible.
