Wistman’s Wood, Dartmoor, Devon, England

There's not often snowfall in the southwest of England. The forecast for that afternoon was snowfall on Dartmoor. Wistman's Wood is an iconic location famous for its mysterious-looking trees, rocks and lichen. Wearing suitable outdoor clothing is extremely important because when you're too cold, it can take the fun out of the mini adventure. On arrival, the Wood looked like a film set from a fantasy movie with all the snow-laden twisted tree limbs and mossy boulders.

I found it challenging to carefully search for compositions, trying to visualise a combination of interesting trees that could tell a story. Were there any tree forms looking like scary figures or mythical creatures?

Some fog would undoubtedly have added separation and depth to the crowded dwarf oaks. I was lucky enough to experience some heavy flurries, watching the landscape become whiter every minute. A slight breeze blew the foliage, so I opted for ISO 1000, f/11, and 1/8sec camera settings.

I find the 24-105mm lens an ideal focal range for woodland photography.

I'm calling this image 'Stargate to the Enchanted', inviting visitors into the mysterious Wood at their peril through the star-shaped entrance formed by the ancient oaks.

Despite the hike in the cold winds and snowy weather conditions, I found this trip quite liberating, especially with no one about it. Once you step out from the warmth of your home, it's never as bad as you thought, and you soon start enjoying the whole experience.

