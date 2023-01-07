    Search
    Helmcken Falls, Wells Grey Provincial Park, British Columbia, Canada
    By Garret Suhrie

    Winter had been coming on strong and hard in the last few weeks while journeys across Canada en route to Alaska. For weeks temperatures rarely raised above -20°F, so I was amazed to find the Murtle River still flowing, but I guess it takes a lot longer to freeze such a fast-flowing river. Here at Helmcken Falls, the river plummets more than 400 ft. in a canyon, and due to the freezing temperatures, the mist has built up an ice cone 100 ft. high, and the waterfall continues to plummet down through its center.

    I had taken numerous shots of this amazing feature from the ground but knew that the scale and scope of the cone would be better appreciated from the air. Still, I did a series of images using my Mavic III drone in the context of the fantastic snowy forest through which it cuts. I had to be quick, though, due to the freezing temperatures, the battery life only lasted minutes.

