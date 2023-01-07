Helmcken Falls, Wells Grey Provincial Park, British Columbia, Canada

Winter had been coming on strong and hard in the last few weeks while journeys across Canada en route to Alaska. For weeks temperatures rarely raised above -20°F, so I was amazed to find the Murtle River still flowing, but I guess it takes a lot longer to freeze such a fast-flowing river. Here at Helmcken Falls, the river plummets more than 400 ft. in a canyon, and due to the freezing temperatures, the mist has built up an ice cone 100 ft. high, and the waterfall continues to plummet down through its center.

I had taken numerous shots of this amazing feature from the ground but knew that the scale and scope of the cone would be better appreciated from the air. Still, I did a series of images using my Mavic III drone in the context of the fantastic snowy forest through which it cuts. I had to be quick, though, due to the freezing temperatures, the battery life only lasted minutes.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see a sample

• We promote all your pictures to over 300,000 followers via our social media pages

• Download all new issues of the magazine

• Download all back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be forever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now