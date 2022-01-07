Wall Bracket Shadow, Middlesbrough, North Yorkshire, England

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Taken on a crisp sunny day while wandering around Middlesbrough with my dog. I was mainly looking for candid street photography images or inspiration for taking local landmarks in a different or unusual way. An example of this was an image of the 'bolt of notes' reflected in a bubble of water. When I saw this image it was inspired by the blocks of gorgeous burnt orange colours contrasting with the block of black and how this was juxtaposed with the swirls and curves of the brackets shadow. I tried to get the bracket head on so that the shadow became the only indication of it's shape

