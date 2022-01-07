Sand Patterns, Volendam, The Netherlands

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

This morning I headed for the Gouwzee near Volendam, The Netherlands, to catch a glimpse of the rising sun. Until shortly before sunrise, there was little colour in the sky. Circumstances did not seem very promising , so I swapped my wide angle lens for a macro lens and started capturing details on the beach.

The water of the Gouwzee had modelled the sand on the beach into wave-like shapes. As the low Winter light was cast over the beach, an attractive image of curves and curly forms emerged. I tried a few different angles until I got the image I had in mind for taking part in the LPM Shadows Assignment. The curved shapes and low light resulted in deep shadows giving the image an extra dimension. A low cameraposition emphasised the effect of the shadows even more.

It turned out that I would have my colourful seascape as well, a reward for hanging on. The first pink tones appeared in the west, on the opposite side of the sun, followed by an explosion of colour as the sun rose over the water at the eastern horizon. A true surprise it was and an encouragement alike: although lightcircumstances may seem unfavorable, always take a chance. And if landscapes are not an option, there is always an alternative.

I very much like this assignment. It made me think twice about my composition and the effect the light has on the subject. I felt encouraged to experiment and to try various perspectives.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now