Roch Arches, Zion National Park, Utah, USA

Picture Story

Zion National Park is the oldest and most visited national park in Utah; and is situated in the southwestern corner of Utah near the Nevada and Arizona borders. The park is filled with incredible, surreal red rock arches, canyons and other formations with beautiful layers of rock. With so many visitors every year and many photographs taken in the park every day, it is difficult to take a photo that hasn't been taken many times before. As I looked for a unique shot, I lfocused on trees that stood out from the red roc. What I like about this photo is not so much the tree, but its shadow.

