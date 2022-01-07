    Search
    Bamburgh Castle Sunrise, Northumberland, England

    By Darren Chapman

    Picture Story

    This wasn't the shot I was going for but turned out to be my pick of this visit to one of my favourite locations. I was hoping for some fantastic light with some cloud at sunrise, this did happen and I managed to get a few other shots which I had planned using different compositions. As the sun was rising and I was returning back to my car, I saw the light bouncing of the rocks in the foreground of this image. I couldn't resist trying to capture it.
    With slight ambience, detail and saturation added using snapseed it has certainly been one of my more popular images.

