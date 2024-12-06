Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest, Washington, USA

During the field research for my guidebook "Photographing Washington", I hiked many miles in the Cascade Range mountains of Washington. This photograph was taken on a frosty morning while hiking the Cutthroat Lake Trail in the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
Intimate landscapes and small scenes like this are my favourite genres of nature photography. I loved these frost-covered leaves' pattern, texture, and color and spent several minutes positioning my tripod to get just the right grouping and composition.
