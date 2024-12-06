Frosty Gunnison, Colorado, USA

It was very cold overnight in Gunnison Colorado, and a thick frost covered the lowland next to the Gunnison River west of town. Soon after sunrise I drove along the main highway that goes west out of town until I came to a bend in the road that curves south. I was looking for a good composition in which the rising sun back lit the frosted lowland. I found this scene with fog rising from the Gunnison River in the early morning light.
