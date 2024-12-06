Frosty Canmore, Alberta, Canada

On my morning at Bow Lake in Alberta, Canada, I was hoping for a wide-angle shot of frost flowers and the mountains. And I did get that. What I was fascinated by, however, was a more macro image of the frost flowers. I did have to crop a copy of the shot I initially thought I would get and then sharpen the frost flowers.
Get a VIP Membership
Benefits of VIP Membership
-
Download all new Landscape Photography Magazine issues
-
Download all new Wild Planet Photo Magazine issues
-
Download ALL back issues (both magazines)
-
Download eBooks worth £19.45
-
Create your Personal Portfolio Page
-
Pin your published pictures to your Portfolio Page
-
We share your pictures with 300,000 social media followers
-
Your shared pictures are tagged on Instagram
-
High priority on picture submission
-
Fast support: we aim to reply within 12 hours