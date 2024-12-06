Frosty Bieszczady Mountains, Poland

I took this picture in Bieszczady Mountains, southeastern Poland, in mid-November. A few days before taking this picture, minus air temperatures combined with low clouds and thick fog caused trees to be covered by frost. Despite being autumn, the view was typical for winter.

However, in the lower parts of the mountains, in the valleys, it was much warmer. Thus, there were no conditions for frost to settle, and the colors remained typical of autumn. Such contrasts between autumn and winter attracted my attention. Only long focal lengths were useful to isolate such frames.