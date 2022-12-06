The Devils Stairdcse, Glencoe, Scotland

I have visited Scotland many times since I was a young boy and I love the place and particularly Glencoe in the highlands. The views and the light in the winter months up in Glencoe is simply sublime and a landscape photographers playground. I captured this shot in a location known as the Devils Staircase. It was a freezing cold snowy morning in October and I didn't hold out much hope for a stunning sunrise. As I was vlogging away suddenly there was a stop in the snow fall and the sun broke through the clouds. The sudden rush of adrenaline was amazing as I rushed to get into position for my composition. Of course getting my feet soaking wet in the process, but I think it was worth it for this shot.

