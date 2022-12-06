Pine Forest, Harriman State Park, New York, USA

It had been snowing on and off all day which presented an excellent opportunity to capture some winter scenes. I live in the Hudson Valley of New York and New Jersey, close to Harriman State Park.

This Pine Forest had both new and old-growth trees. The snow had accumulated on the pine needles of the younger trees. The falling snow had created a white canvas for the red hue of the older tree trunks to illuminate.

The two juxtaposed beautifully. While I was composing the shot, the wind started to kick up. I used shutter speed to capture the blowing snow across the scene, which completely captured the moment.

