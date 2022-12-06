Perron Island, Saint Briac Sur Mer, Brittany, France

Picture Story

In Brittany, on the Emerald Coast and west side of the Gulf of Dinard, below the Pointe de la Haye, is the commune of Saint-Briac, the peninsula of Perron which is connected to the coast at tide low thanks to a tombolo.

Totally unknown and preserved, this beach is in my opinion one of the most beautiful in Saint Briac Sur Mer. On the other hand, you have to be careful because it is not supervised. At low tide, you can reach the Ile du Perron (but be careful and watch the tide times).

The easiest way to get to this beach is to park in the Port-Hue beach car park where there is free parking, then take the path on the left which allows you to walk around the tip of the Hague. A small path descends to the beach.

If the sea is not at high tide, then you can easily find a foreground for your images by going down to the beach (like in this photo) and composing with the rocks and some flowers.

Another advantage of this small island is its orientation which allows, whatever the time, to enjoy the sunset on one side or the other. Infinite possibilities are thus available to you depending on the season and the tides!

For this photo, I used a 10-stop ND filter and a 3-stop GND medium. The long exposure of 160 seconds made it possible to draw the sky filled with colors by the sun which did not want to show itself that evening!

