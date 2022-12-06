    Search
    Nine Bridges Road Bridge, Hall County, Nebraska, USA
    By Kim Sosin

    Each spring, I drive to Hall County, NE to photograph the Sandhill Crane migration on the Platte River. This particular spring, I deliberately went late, towards the end of their migration through the area, in order to avoid cold and snowy weather.

    April fool! I woke up early on April 1st to this snowstorm, beautiful and surprising. Each year I photograph this 1924 one-lane six-span pony truss bridge over the south channel of the Platte, called the Nine Bridges Road Bridge.

    This is the first year it had a pristine snow cover, so beautiful I decided against making tracks driving over it. The danger of getting stuck in the middle of an old one-lane bridge during a snowstorm might have also been part of that decision.

