Nine Bridges Road Bridge, Hall County, Nebraska, USA

Each spring, I drive to Hall County, NE to photograph the Sandhill Crane migration on the Platte River. This particular spring, I deliberately went late, towards the end of their migration through the area, in order to avoid cold and snowy weather.

April fool! I woke up early on April 1st to this snowstorm, beautiful and surprising. Each year I photograph this 1924 one-lane six-span pony truss bridge over the south channel of the Platte, called the Nine Bridges Road Bridge.

This is the first year it had a pristine snow cover, so beautiful I decided against making tracks driving over it. The danger of getting stuck in the middle of an old one-lane bridge during a snowstorm might have also been part of that decision.

