Theadore Wirth Park, Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA

Picture Story

One of the things that makes Minneapolis/St. Paul so great are all the lakes, rivers and parks located within the two cities. This photo was taken at Theadore Wirth Park which is one of my favorite parks to visit, especially in the autumn. With 740 acres, Theodore Wirth Park is the largest park in Minneapolis. The park includes two golf courses (an 18-hole course and a 9-hole par 3 course), Wirth Lake, Birch Pond, cross-country ski trails, mountain biking trails, hiking trails, snow tubing and sledding hills, a wildflower garden, a bird sanctuary, and other amenities.

I took this photo midmorning on a sunny day at a time when I would usually be headed home, because of the flat light. As I was leaving the park, I saw the leaves in this photo beautifully backlit by the midmorning sun.

