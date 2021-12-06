Salmon Falls, Milltown, New Brunswick, Canada

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

Salmon Falls is a series of rapids along the St. Croix River, which forms part of the US/Canada border between Maine and New Brunswick, at Milltown near St. Stephen. The rapids are fast flowing in all seasons, due to the rocky nature of the river bed, and provide a great location for photography at any time of year. I enjoy going there quite often, to shoot either raging torrents or smaller side falls, like this line of tiny rapids stretching across to a small island in the stream on an autumn evening with low sunlight.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now