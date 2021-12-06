Lower Antelope Canyon, Page, Arizona, USA

Assignments are brought to you by mpb.com

Picture Story

For about 10 years, my wife and I have been taking trips out to the western US to visit the many national parks and other scenic locations. For most of those years, we were using vacation time and flying to get out there quicker. In 2017 we retired, and in the spring of 2019, we took our first cross country driving trip to see Arizona for about 3 1/2 weeks.

On a previous trip to Arizona, we visited Upper Antelope Canyon, which is on the Navajo reservation near Page. We chose a photographer's tour, and were allowed (required, actually) to bring a tripod for shooting in the low light conditions of the deep slot canyon. Usually, the canyon is packed with people, but the guide would periodically clear out a short stretch for us to photograph without people in the way. The photos that we got were great.

On our return visit, we wanted to see Lower Antelope Canyon. In the intervening years, however, the photographer's tour there was discontinued. I was at first not sure if I would be satisfied shooting hand held, at the necessarily much higher ISO, and with people around all the time. Ultimately, we decided to go anyway, and we got much better photos than we expected. Antelope Canyon was initially deposited as layered sandstone, and then was eroded over time by flash floods. The resulting formations in the stone are amazing. This is one of the nicer shots, which features an arch carved among the natural lines and curves.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now