Leksdalsvatnet Lake, Verdal, Trondelag County, Norway

It almost look like a river who circulates like a snake in a desolated mountain landscape. But it is a poen crack in the ice on the lake of Leksdalsvatnet. Its a grey and cloudy evening in early april and the mild weather has began to melt the ice who are very slushy. The colours are almost monochrome because of the light from the dark grey skies. This picture was taken from the road who runs along the lake. I'm standing at the south end and can watch the thin ice literally breaking up. At this time of the year its not recommend to take a walk on the ice. Earlier at the middle of the winter, people who live around the lake, use to skate on the lake. Then the ice were at least 25 cm thick and safe to skate and walk on. Some people also try ice fishing and you can catch big trout here if you are lucky. The lake of Leksdalsvatnet lays right north from the town of Verdal in Verdal municipality in Trøndelag county in the middle of Norway.

Its a rich and multiplicate bird life at the lake of Leksdalsvatnet. To protect the birds habitat, there are established three different National Preserve area. One in the south, one in the middle and the last protected area in the north there the river of Figga runs into the lake. There are many kind of wading birds here. In the spring time hundreds of swans arrive the lake. They came here to feed on water insects before they fly further north to build a nest and hatch. Many nature photographs came here to take images of the rich bird life. There are builds several bird towers on strategic places near the water. From this bird towers you can take a close look at the birds and admire the hectic bird activity. The lake are surrounded by woods and a agricultural landscape. You will find many farms with fields and open meadows. Between this farms there are strip of woods with.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Prizes



Our $200 prizes consist of $100 cash and $100 mpb.com voucher



Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your portfolio monthly to over 300,000 followers

• Download 12 new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now