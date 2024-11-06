Steamboat Springs, CO, USA

I elected to snowshoe on this beautiful, albeit frigidly cold, day. The sky was clouded over, and the trees were weighted down with snow and frost. What a beautiful world! The trees came together to create a uniform pattern that called to me to stop and photograph.
I stepped out of my snowshoes and walked around in the deep snow (not an easy task). I was lucky to come upon this spot where there were no foot or ski imprints, just simple, untouched snow. The trees appeared to be 'winking' at me as I walked around to capture their best angle.
