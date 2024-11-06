Mini Thni, AB, Canada

On an early November morning, driving to Banff, the ground was covered in a glittering frost. As the sun started to rise, the mountains picked up a slight pinkish-purple hue. During a quick shoot pulled over on the side of the road, I captured this image. I wasn't sure that I had captured the frost in the ground because of the shadowing and low light, but in lightening this shot up in editing, I am so happy with how every part of it turned out.
This is such a beautiful area that I don't normally get to shoot. I pass through on the way somewhere else, usually late, so there's no time to stop, and there's no great place to stop along the narrow roads in that area. But this time, the small turnout was in the perfect location. I hope to stop more often in my future travels through the area and capture this beautiful landscape.
