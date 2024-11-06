Hnidyn Village, Kiev Region, Ukraine

I took this photo with a Canon 600D, using an f/8 aperture and a shutter speed of 1/1000, with the standard kit lens. It was a frosty morning in the village of Hnidyn, Kyiv region when the temperature dropped to -17°C. The camera quickly shut off due to the cold, and I had to constantly check it and warm my hands to keep feeling in my fingers.

In front of me, a magical winter landscape unfolded, and I instantly wanted to capture it. In the foreground, there’s a frozen pond, its surface covered with a thin layer of ice and frost-covered grasses and shrubs growing around the edges. In the centre of the frame stands a solitary tree, its branches entirely coated with frost, making it seem as if it glows in the soft morning light. On the horizon, faint silhouettes of other trees appear through a light winter mist, adding depth and a sense of vastness to the scene.

This moment and the conditions were challenging, but the frosty silence and clarity of the air created an unforgettable atmosphere. The fast shutter speed allowed me to capture every detail, from the delicate frosted branches to the frozen water surface. The f/8 aperture helped to encompass the entire scene, highlighting each element and creating an impression of endless winter calm.

This photograph holds a special meaning for me, as it represents a story of overcoming difficulties and the desire to preserve the beauty of nature even in the harshest moments. It’s an attempt to convey to the readers of Landscape Magazine the quiet grandeur of the Ukrainian winter, which can be both severe and exceptionally beautiful.