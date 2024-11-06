Frosty Yellowstone National Park, Wyoming, USA

On a chilly January morning in Yellowstone National Park, frost condensed upon the roadside grasses near the western entrance. Frost is the effect of water turning from water vapour into a solid form. If the air temperature near the ground rises, the process is reversed, and the frost melts back into water.
This scene struck me as a scene of different shapes and textures, as there was almost no color to offer distraction. This scene is repeated every morning when the dew from the warming air the previous day falls below the freezing point.
