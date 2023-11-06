Lanin National Park, Junin De Los Andes, Neuquen, Argentina

This image was taken in May 2023, during my last road trip to Patagonia. Luckily for me, my arrival at Lanin National Park happened together with the peak of the autumn colours, clearly visible in the photograph.

The location portrays the snowy cliffs surrounding Lanín Volcano, Piedra Mala (a well-known rock formation where a free summer campsite lies), and the gorgeous -and ancient- forest below, filled with the dazzling colours of the Patagonian fall.

Unfortunately, the Lanín Volcano did not show up that day.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now