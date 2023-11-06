    Search
    Lanin National Park, Junin De Los Andes, Neuquen, Argentina
    By Felipe Menzella

    This image was taken in May 2023, during my last road trip to Patagonia. Luckily for me, my arrival at Lanin National Park happened together with the peak of the autumn colours, clearly visible in the photograph.

    The location portrays the snowy cliffs surrounding Lanín Volcano, Piedra Mala (a well-known rock formation where a free summer campsite lies), and the gorgeous -and ancient- forest below, filled with the dazzling colours of the Patagonian fall.

    Unfortunately, the Lanín Volcano did not show up that day.

