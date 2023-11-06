Alhama De Granada, Granada, Spain

I went into the mountains on a dull, overcast day, not expecting to find much colour. It seems I was a couple of weeks too early for autumnal colours. However, beside a river, I unexpectedly encountered turning leaves of poplar trees. The yellow complemented well the blue-toned clouds and the greenery beside the river. It brightened up my day as photography often does. I always tell myself when in doubt, just go and see what's there; if you don't, you may miss some little gems.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Download all new issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all back issues of Landscape Photography Magazine

• Download all new issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download all back issues of Wild Planet Photo Magazine

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Create your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• Your pictures stay attached to your Personal Portfolio Page forever

• We promote all your uploaded pictures to over 300,000 members and followers

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share your published pictures with over 300,000 members and followers.

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now