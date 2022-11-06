Taylor Lake, Banff National Park, Alberta, Canada

The Canadian Rockies get a "gold rush" when Fall arrives and the Larch Trees change colour in their needles. There are many locations where the Larches are known to flourish and show their glory. This location is less well known but, nevertheless, still provides a delightful view of what the Larches bring to the landscape.

Taylor Lake sits in a basin surrounded by stunning peaks and at the right elevation for Larch Trees to thrive and show their stuff! This shot was of one cliff on the mountainside, where, quite incredibly, the larches were thriving and reaching up and growing in the crags of the cliffside. The LarchesThey reach up the cliff face and glow in the sun rays hitting them.

Upload YOUR Picture • WIN $200 Cash

Did you know that now we offer a VIP membership? Create your Personal Portfolio Page and let us share it monthly to over 300,000 members and followers.

Benefits of VIP membership:

• Your Personal Portfolio Page – click here to see sample

• We promote your pictures to over 300,000 followers

• Download all new issues of the magazine every year

• Download ALL back issues

• Download premium eBooks worth £19.45.

• Upload and share up to 70 images per year via our monthly assignments and picture submission forms

• Your uploaded pictures/posts stay attached to your page for as long as you are a VIP member, which could be for ever

• Fast Support – we aim to reply within 12 hours

• Submission Priority – your submission goes to the front of the queue

Dimitri Vasileiou • Editor

Subscribe to VIP now