Janie Sneddon Shipwreck, Motueka Quay, Tasman District, New Zealand

Many “serious photographers” avoid iconic photo locations in New Zealand. But I think a counter-argument can be made to take up the challenge of creating a novel image of these familiar sites; devising a different point of view, that uses unique moments of light and the elements to cast the familiar in a new form.

This wreck in Motueka is a fairly popular photographic subject; perhaps because New Zealand has few marine wrecks. Being surrounded by sticky mud, the image viewpoint is confined to the nearest shoreline. But, with a tide that ranges from empty to flooded bay, and changeable Tasman Bay weather, there are more than enough variables to generate photographic variety.

On my last opportunity to travel before the Covid lockdown confined us to our cities, low clouds in the area dashed any hope of a sunrise shot of the wreck. However, the forecast was for no wind and a high tide that would provide the conditions for perfect reflections.

Being Winter, the morning air was cold, which provided an unexpected bonus – a line of misty clouds along the far side of the bay. Although hopeless for a colour photo, I could see there was a great range of light and shade in the clouds and in the patterns reflected in the water that would make a black-and-white image work. My post-processing aimed to differentiate the wide variety of tones and contrast the sharp subject with the soft background.

