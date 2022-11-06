Denali National Park, Alaska, USA

I was lucky enough to be able to spend some time in the Denali National Park during the fall color explosion! Our guide had told us that one of the best views will be right outside of our cabins if the mountain is visible. I was so very lucky that the mountain made an appearance for the whole 3 days we were there, and yes it was a great view, and I did take this photo from right outside my cabin! I have so many colorful photos from this trip, that it was hard to decide which one to enter-but this one is my favorite.

